Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $81.41 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $348.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,376,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 113,183 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

