Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

