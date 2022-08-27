Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 48938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.