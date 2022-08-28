111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in 111 by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 111 by 231.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of 111 by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

