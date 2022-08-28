111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,200 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 941,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
111 Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:YI opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $224.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $470.49 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.99%.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
