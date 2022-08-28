12,000 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

