13,429 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $556,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $11,457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $27.66 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $2,269,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,801,735.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,422,903.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,318,523 shares of company stock valued at $207,753,725. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.