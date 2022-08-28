13,987 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.