19,957 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,957 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $228,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 116.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3,599.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $4,888,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 6.2 %

PATH stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 18.47% and a negative net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

