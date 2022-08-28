23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.86

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.86, but opened at 4.06. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.72, with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Trading Down 11.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 23andMe by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663,268 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,087,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Company Profile



23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

