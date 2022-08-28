2,410 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 261,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 27,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,264,000 after buying an additional 154,573 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,348 shares of company stock worth $70,353,200 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.