29,009 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Price Performance

UNIT stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Uniti Group Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

