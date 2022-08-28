3,023 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.