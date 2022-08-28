45,110 Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 706,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.