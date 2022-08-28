5,359 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ITT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $75.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

