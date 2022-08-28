5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Head to Head Contrast

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) and Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33 Derwent London 0 1 1 0 2.50

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.93%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Derwent London.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

5N Plus has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Derwent London has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Derwent London’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus -3.05% -0.99% -0.40% Derwent London N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5N Plus and Derwent London’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.56 $3.11 million ($0.09) -14.78 Derwent London N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

5N Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Derwent London.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, in October 2019, Derwent London became the first UK REIT to sign a Green Revolving Credit Facility. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of only a few property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark schemes in our 5.6 million sq ft portfolio include 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In 2019, the Group won several awards including EG Offices Company of the Year, the CoStar West End Deal of the Year for Brunel Building, Westminster Business Council's Best Achievement in Sustainability award and topped the real estate sector and was placed ninth overall in the Management Today 2019 awards for 'Britain's Most Admired Companies'. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund and has to date supported over 100 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London,

