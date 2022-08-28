6,615 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arvinas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

