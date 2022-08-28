888 (LON:888) PT Lowered to GBX 320

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 148.83% from the stock’s previous close.

888 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 128.60 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £573.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,837.14. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 128.10 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 494 ($5.97). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

