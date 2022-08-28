A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after acquiring an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,051,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $58.43 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

