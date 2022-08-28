AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Danske upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. AB SKF has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

