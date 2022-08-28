ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABB. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ABB has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

