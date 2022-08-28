Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ANF opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

