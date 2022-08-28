Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.18. Accolade shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 4,418 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Accolade in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $769.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock worth $50,302. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.