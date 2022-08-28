ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $18.50. ACM Research shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 2,650 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

ACM Research Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in ACM Research by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

