Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,632,336. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 663,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after acquiring an additional 553,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

