Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $29.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

AFRM stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

