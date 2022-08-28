Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $45.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affirm from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Affirm stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

