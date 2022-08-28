Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $40.00 at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $24.57 on Friday. Affirm has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Affirm by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

