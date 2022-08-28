AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
MITT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.53.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.70%.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Featured Stories
