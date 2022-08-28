AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MITT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Jozoff bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

MITT stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.53.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.70%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

Featured Stories

