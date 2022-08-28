Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.44. Agora shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 16,648 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Agora Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $470.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 60.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

