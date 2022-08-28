Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

AKAM opened at $92.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.