Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.38 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,762,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 478,973 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

