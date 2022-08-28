Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.96. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 3,253.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

