Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,709,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $99,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

