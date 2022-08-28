Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.35. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 19,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $579.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

