Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.35. Alaunos Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 19,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $579.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

