Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Albany International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Down 3.3 %

AIN opened at $90.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

