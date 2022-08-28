ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALJ Regional Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. ALJ Regional has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALJ Regional

Institutional Trading of ALJ Regional

In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of ALJ Regional stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at $455,427.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALJJ. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 292,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

