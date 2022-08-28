Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $110,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,419,000 after acquiring an additional 521,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,073,000 after acquiring an additional 179,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,507,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 4.6 %

ALGM stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

