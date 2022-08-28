Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

Further Reading

