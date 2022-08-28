Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OROCF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Allkem in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Allkem stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Allkem has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.