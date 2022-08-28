AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

