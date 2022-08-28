Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $96,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $62.25.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

