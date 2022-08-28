ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.55. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.
The firm has a market cap of $539.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
