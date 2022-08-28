ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.55. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $539.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

About ALX Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.