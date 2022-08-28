Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.40. Amarin shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 32,157 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRN. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Amarin Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $512.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

