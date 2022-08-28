American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.19 on Friday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

