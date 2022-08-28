American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Vanguard

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

