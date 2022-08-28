Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 273,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -500.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.