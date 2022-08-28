Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amkor Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 57,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last 90 days. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.