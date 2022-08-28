AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $104.34 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,017,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

