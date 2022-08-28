Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $6.50

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

EXK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $593.54 million, a P/E ratio of -104.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.08. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,231,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,664 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,294,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after buying an additional 493,368 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,809,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after buying an additional 152,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

