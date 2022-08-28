Analysts Set Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) PT at $15.60

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Enfusion Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Enfusion by 631.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enfusion by 43.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the second quarter valued at $108,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enfusion by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enfusion by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

