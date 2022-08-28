Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $45.50

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at $7,352,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
